B. Artis White tied a career high with 20 points and had seven rebounds for the Broncos (4-14, 3-10). Greg Lee added 18 points. Titus Wright had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The RedHawks improve to 2-0 against the Broncos on the season. Miami defeated Western Michigan 65-56 on Jan. 30.
