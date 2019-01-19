OXFORD, Ohio — Darrian Ringo had 16 points and nine assists and Miami (Ohio) used a late run to power past Akron 68-61 for the RedHawks’ first conference win of the season on Saturday.

Akron matched its largest lead of the game when Daniel Utomi’s layup made it 43-36 with 13 minutes to go. Miami then went on a 21-2 run to take control, pushing to the largest lead of the game at 57-45 with five minutes to go.

Jimond Ivey scored a layup and a 3-pointer to cut the Zips’ deficit to 59-54 with 1:09 to go. The RedHawks (9-9, 1-4 Mid-American Conference) made 7 of 8 free throws and Dalonte Brown’s dunk with 30 seconds left helped seal the win.

Bam Bowman added 14 points and 10 rebounds for his second career double-double for Miami.

Tyler Cheese led Akron (10-8, 2-3) with 17 points and eight rebounds. Loren Cristian Jackson added 13 points, Ivey scored 12 and Utomi 11.

