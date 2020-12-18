ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Braves have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the RedHawks. Bradley has an assist on 54 of 90 field goals (60 percent) across its previous three outings while Miami has assists on 35 of 72 field goals (48.6 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Bradley is ranked second among MVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.5 percent. The Braves have averaged 13.6 offensive boards per game.
