Miami plays Rutgers in out-of-conference game

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-1) at Miami Hurricanes (6-1) Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Isaiah Wong and the Miami Hurricanes host Cam Spencer and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in a non-conference matchup. The Hurricanes are 4-0 on their home court. Miami is seventh in the ACC with 14.0 assists per game led by Wong averaging 3.4.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 0-0 away from home. Rutgers is ninth in the Big Ten with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Clifford Omoruyi averaging 6.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wong is shooting 38.6% and averaging 13.4 points for the Hurricanes. Nijel Pack is averaging 13.0 points for Miami.

Spencer is averaging 17.3 points, 3.8 assists and 3.7 steals for the Scarlet Knights. Omoruyi is averaging 16.8 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for Rutgers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

