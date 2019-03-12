CHARLOTTE, N.C. — DJ Vasiljevic scored 21 points, Anthony Lawrence added 20 points and 10 rebounds and Miami defeated Wake Forest 79-71 on Tuesday in the first round of the ACC Tournament.

Chris Lykes added 13 points for Miami, which avenged a 76-75 loss at Wake Forest two weeks ago.

Miami (14-17) advances to face No. 16 Virginia Tech, the tournament’s fifth seed, on Wednesday.

Brandon Childress and Jaylen Hoard each had 16 points for Wake Forest (11-20), which lost four straight games to end the season.

In the previous loss to Wake Forest, Miami surrendered a 10-point lead with less than two minutes to play. Wake Forest again threatened to erase a double-digit lead trimming the deficit to four with one minute remaining. However, the Demon Deacons missed three shots on one possession and the Hurricanes scored on a run-out layup by Lykes to help seal the win.

Miami broke open a close game at halftime with a 12-2 run early in the second half behind a steal and one-handed jam by Zach Johnson and a 3-pointer from Lykes.



Wake Forest’s Chaundee Brown (23) shoots over Miami’s Anthony Mack (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, March 12, 2019. (Nell Redmond/Associated Press)

Miami built a 34-31 halftime lead behind 12 points from Vasiljevic, who closed out the half with a long-range bomb at the buzzer to give the Hurricanes the lead.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: Danny Manning’s future remains even more uncertain after the Demon Deacons finished another uninspiring season. Manning is 65-93 in five seasons as coach. However, three of the Deacons top five scorers this season are freshmen, including Jaylen Hoard, who came in averaging 13 points per game, so they’re a young team with some potential.

Miami: The Hurricanes got a bad taste out of their mouths with the win and will now look for an upset over the Hokies, who Miami lost to 82-70 on Dec. 30.

UP NEXT:

Wake Forest: Season over.

Miami: Will face No. 16 Virginia Tech in round two.

___

