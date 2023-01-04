Miami unveils plan for $100M football operations center

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami on Wednesday unveiled its plan to build a $100 million football operations center, plus a bridge that will connect the new building to its current practice facility. The Hurricanes did not release a budget, but the $100 million figure was what the university listed in planning documents filed with the city of Coral Gables late last year. Construction is expected to begin later this year, with a completion target date of mid-2025.

Plans include “dedicated spaces for training, recovery, nutrition and relaxation as well as support spaces for academic services, recruiting and professional development,” the university said. The project also includes a six-story garage, with a 350-seat dining facility for Hurricanes athletes on the first floor.

“The University of Miami wants to enroll the very best students in all walks of life and investing in facilities is critical to recruit and retain the very best,” athletic director Dan Radakovich said. “Facilities serve as a tangible, transformative representation of our overall investment and commitment to success, and this new football operations center speaks to the promise of Miami building championship programs.”

Radakovich oversaw the upgrade of several athletic facilities during his time at Clemson, including a new football complex that has helped the Tigers become one of the nation’s perennial powerhouses. A similar move has been his top priority since taking over at Miami in December 2021.

“The Football Operations Center is a state-of-the-art facility that will house both the administrative and player development functions of the UM Football team,” university vice president Jessica Brumley wrote in the application packet sent to the city of Coral Gables. “The building will support student athletes and the University’s goal of recruiting the best talent in the nation.”

