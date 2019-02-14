Miami (13-11, 5-6) vs. Western Michigan (7-17, 1-10)

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse, Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: W. Michigan plays host to Miami in a MAC matchup. Miami won easily 79-59 over Ohio on Saturday. Western Michigan is coming off a 76-74 win over Northern Illinois on Tuesday.

LEADING THE WAY: Western Michigan’s Seth Dugan has averaged 16.2 points and nine rebounds while Michael Flowers has put up 16.3 points and four rebounds. For the RedHawks, Nike Sibande has averaged 15.8 points and 4.5 rebounds while Dalonte Brown has put up 12.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The RedHawks have allowed only 68 points per game across 11 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 72.6 per game they allowed against non-conference competition.

SOLID SIBANDE: Sibande has connected on 33.3 percent of the 168 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 30 over his last five games. He’s also converted 68.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Western Michigan is 0-13 this year when it scores 72 points or fewer and 7-4 when it scores at least 73.

BEHIND THE ARC: Miami’s Brown has attempted 120 3-pointers and connected on 34.2 percent of them, and is 3 for 14 over his past three games.

LAST FIVE: Western Michigan has averaged only 67.6 points per game over its last five games. The Broncos have given up 83.2 points per game over that stretch.

