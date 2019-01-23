SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Emese Hof scored 21 points, Laura Cornelius and Beatrice Mompremier had double-doubles and Miami upset No. 13 Syracuse on Wednesday night.

Hof finished 11 of 11 from the foul line, tying the Miami record for best mark in a game. The Hurricanes (17-4, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) made 9 of 10 free throws in the final 74 seconds to pull away from the Orange (15-4, 4-2), who dropped their second straight.

Cornelius had 13 points and a career-high 10 assists for her first double-double, Mompremier 12 points and 10 rebounds and Mykea Gray added 17 points for Miami, which never trailed after the first minute of the second quarter.

Digna Strautmane’s 3-pointer with 3:20 to play pulled the Orange within 70-67. Miami scored the next 11 points as Syracuse didn’t score until Strautmane’s two free throws made it 81-68 with 41 seconds left. Miami hit 2 of 3 shots and six free throws.

Kiara Lewis led the Orange with 16 points. Syracuse shot 36 percent but was only 5 of 32 (15.6 percent) from 3-point range.

Miami finished 25 of 29 at the foul line, Syracuse 10 of 12.

