Penn State used a 15-2 run and turned a 38-30 deficit into a 45-40 lead when Jalanni White made a layup with 12:16 remaining.
McGusty countered going on his own 7-0 outburst with a jump shot, 3-pointer and a layup in a little more than two-minute span. Cornwall responded with a 3 for the Nittany Lions with 8:30 left, but Moore made back-to-back layups and Miami (5-3) led for the remainder.
John Harrar made all six of his shot attempts for Penn State (4-3), was 4 for 5 from the foul line and scored 16 points with 12 rebounds. Seth Lundy scored 14 with eight rebounds.
