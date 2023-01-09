Michigan All-America RB Blake Corum staying for senior year

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan All-America running back Blake Corum is staying in school for his senior season and putting his NFL dreams on hold.
The second-ranked Wolverines lost to third-ranked TCU in a College Football Playoff semifinal without Corum in the lineup.
The 5-foot-8, 210-pound Corum, who is from Marshall, Virginia, will return along with quarterback J.J. McCarthy to lead Michigan with or without coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh has drawn interests from NFL teams while the NCAA is looking into potential rules infractions in the Wolverines’ football program.
