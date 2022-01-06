Coach Jim Harbaugh said that Michigan’s second-leading tackler had not been with the team throughout the week of preparation for the College Football Playoff semifinal, but declined to give any other details.
Hill, who is from Tulsa, Oklahoma, was a highly touted recruit and he started in 22 of 32 games over three seasons. He had two interceptions in 2021 and four in his career.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25