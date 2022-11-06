Michigan begins season at home against Purdue Fort Wayne

Michigan went 19-15 overall a season ago while going 10-5 at home. The Wolverines allowed opponents to score 69.4 points per game and shoot 44.1% from the field last season.

BOTTOM LINE: The Michigan Wolverines begin the season at home against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

Purdue Fort Wayne finished 21-12 overall a season ago while going 6-7 on the road. The Mastodons averaged 73.5 points per game last season, 29.5 in the paint, 16.8 off of turnovers and 9.6 on fast breaks.