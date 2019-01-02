ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan cornerback David Long and tight end Zach Gentry are entering the NFL draft, skipping their final seasons of college eligibility.

Long and Gentry made their announcements Wednesday on social media .

The eighth-ranked Wolverines were without defensive end Rashan Gary and linebacker Devin Bush in their 41-15 loss to No. 10 Florida in the Peach Bowl after both juniors declared themselves eligible for the draft. Long and Gentry chose to play in the bowl while weighing their option to stay or go pro.

Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, offensive guard Ben Bredeson, cornerback Lavert Hill and safety Josh Metellus have all said they’re coming back for their senior seasons.

Long was voted All-Big Ten in 2018 by coaches. He had one interception, broke up eight passes and made 17 tackles as a junior.

The 6-foot-8 Gentry was a third-team, All-Big Ten player. The converted quarterback had 32 receptions for 514 yards and two touchdowns as a senior. Gentry had another season of college eligibility because he redshirted as a freshman.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.