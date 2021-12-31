Harbaugh said Hill was questionable to play against Georgia.
“He’s working through something right now,” Harbaugh said.
Hill was on the field in a T-shirt, going through light drills with the other defensive backs more than an hour before kickoff, when only specialists are on the field in pads.
He ran onto the field for the first snap of the game, a Georgia running play.
