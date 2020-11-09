Michigan (1-2) hosts the Badgers (1-0) on Saturday after Wisconsin canceled its previous two games because players and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The Wolverines, who started the season No. 16 in the AP Top 25, are unranked for the first time since the end of the 2017 season.
___
For more AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.