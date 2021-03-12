LEADING THE WAY: Aaron Wiggins is averaging 14.1 points and 5.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Terrapins. Eric Ayala is also a primary contributor, producing 13.7 points per game. The Wolverines have been led by Hunter Dickinson, who is averaging 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds.ACCURATE AARON: Wiggins has connected on 34.1 percent of the 138 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 19 over the last three games. He’s also made 79.2 percent of his foul shots this season.
SLIPPING AT 73: Maryland is 0-6 when it allows at least 73 points and 16-6 when it holds opponents to less than 73.
LONG-RANGE THREAT: Maryland’s Ayala has attempted 147 3-pointers and connected on 33.3 percent of them, and is 7 for 29 over the last five games.
STIFLING DEFENSE: Michigan has held opposing teams to 39 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.
