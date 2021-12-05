Michigan: The Wolverines won their first Big Ten championship since 2004 and are the first team unranked in the preseason to make the playoff.
LAST TIME
Georgia 15, Michigan 7 (Oct. 2, 1965)
BOWL HISTORY
Georgia: Fourth Orange Bowl appearance, first since 1960 (14-0 win over Missouri), and 58th bowl appearance overall.
Michigan: Fourth Orange Bowl appearance, first since 2016 (33-32 loss to Florida State), and 49th bowl appearance overall.
___
