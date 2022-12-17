Michigan hosts Asadullah and Lipscomb

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lipscomb Bisons (7-4) at Michigan Wolverines (6-3, 1-0 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan -14; over/under is 148.5 BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb plays the Michigan Wolverines after Ahsan Asadullah scored 21 points in Lipscomb’s 64-63 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Wolverines are 3-1 in home games. Michigan averages 76.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Bisons are 1-4 on the road. Lipscomb is third in the ASUN scoring 78.3 points per game and is shooting 48.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Dickinson is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Wolverines. Jett Howard is averaging 15.1 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 48.9% for Michigan.

Trae Benham is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, while averaging 9.5 points. Jacob Ognacevic is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

