Michigan hosts Hauser and Michigan State

Michigan State Spartans (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (14-12, 8-7 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan -2; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State visits the Michigan Wolverines after Joey Hauser scored 22 points in Michigan State’s 62-41 win against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Wolverines are 10-4 on their home court. Michigan is seventh in the Big Ten shooting 34.8% from downtown, led by Jace Howard shooting 46.2% from 3-point range.

The Spartans have gone 8-6 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State is the Big Ten leader with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Hauser averaging 5.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Dickinson is shooting 55.9% and averaging 17.7 points for the Wolverines. Jett Howard is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan.

A.J Hoggard is averaging 12.1 points and 5.8 assists for the Spartans. Hauser is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 64.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

