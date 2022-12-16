Michigan hosts Lipscomb after Asadullah's 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lipscomb Bisons (7-4) at Michigan Wolverines (6-3, 1-0 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb visits the Michigan Wolverines after Ahsan Asadullah scored 21 points in Lipscomb’s 64-63 win against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. The Wolverines are 3-1 in home games. Michigan ranks second in the Big Ten with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Hunter Dickinson averaging 6.3.

The Bisons are 1-4 on the road. Lipscomb is third in the ASUN with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Asadullah averaging 4.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dickinson is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Wolverines. Jett Howard is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers for Michigan.

Asadullah is averaging nine points and 6.5 rebounds for the Bisons. Jacob Ognacevic is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

