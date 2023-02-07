Michigan hosts Nebraska after Tominaga's 30-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-13, 4-9 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (13-10, 7-5 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska plays the Michigan Wolverines after Keisei Tominaga scored 30 points in Nebraska’s 72-63 victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Wolverines have gone 9-3 in home games. Michigan is sixth in the Big Ten scoring 73.3 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Cornhuskers are 4-9 against conference opponents. Nebraska has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wolverines and Cornhuskers face off Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Dickinson is averaging 18.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Wolverines. Jett Howard is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Derrick Walker is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Tominaga is averaging 11.3 points and 1.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 3-7, averaging 62.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

