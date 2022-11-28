Michigan hosts No. 5 Virginia after Gardner's 26-point game

Virginia Cavaliers (5-0) at Michigan Wolverines (5-1)
The Cavaliers are 0-0 on the road. Virginia is ninth in the ACC with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Ben Vander Plas averaging 4.2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Dickinson is scoring 18.5 points per game with 9.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Wolverines. Jett Howard is averaging 15.2 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 50.0% for Michigan.
Armaan Franklin is averaging 13.8 points for the Cavaliers. Gardner is averaging 11.4 points for Virginia.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.