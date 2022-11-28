Michigan hosts No. 5 Virginia after Gardner's 26-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Virginia Cavaliers (5-0) at Michigan Wolverines (5-1) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Virginia visits the Michigan Wolverines after Jayden Gardner scored 26 points in Virginia’s 72-45 victory over the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks. The Wolverines have gone 3-0 in home games. Michigan averages 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 0-0 on the road. Virginia is ninth in the ACC with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Ben Vander Plas averaging 4.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Dickinson is scoring 18.5 points per game with 9.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Wolverines. Jett Howard is averaging 15.2 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 50.0% for Michigan.

Armaan Franklin is averaging 13.8 points for the Cavaliers. Gardner is averaging 11.4 points for Virginia.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

