Michigan plays Illinois following Bufkin's 28-point showing

Michigan Wolverines (17-12, 11-7 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (19-10, 10-8 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois -3.5; over/under is 144.5 BOTTOM LINE: Michigan takes on the Illinois Fighting Illini after Kobe Bufkin scored 28 points in Michigan’s 87-79 overtime win over the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Fighting Illini have gone 14-2 in home games. Illinois is third in the Big Ten scoring 74.2 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Wolverines are 11-7 against conference opponents. Michigan is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 73.4 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Mayer is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, while averaging 12.6 points and 5.3 rebounds. Terrence Shannon Jr. is averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for Illinois.

Jett Howard averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Hunter Dickinson is averaging 16.7 points and 8.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

