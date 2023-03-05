Michigan visits No. 15 Indiana following Dickinson's 31-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Michigan Wolverines (17-13, 11-8 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -4.5; over/under is 144 BOTTOM LINE: Michigan visits the No. 15 Indiana Hoosiers after Hunter Dickinson scored 31 points in Michigan’s 91-87 overtime loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Hoosiers are 14-2 on their home court. Indiana is the top team in the Big Ten averaging 37.8 points in the paint. Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers with 15.7.

The Wolverines are 11-8 in Big Ten play. Michigan ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Dickinson averaging 2.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson-Davis is averaging 20.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.8 blocks for the Hoosiers. Jalen Hood-Schifino is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Advertisement

Dug McDaniel is averaging 8.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Wolverines. Dickinson is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article