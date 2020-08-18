Mayfield chose to leave the Wolverines one week after the Big Ten postponed its fall football season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Mayfield was an honorable mention All-Big Ten player last season after starting 13 games at right tackle. He played in three games at left tackle in 2018 as a freshman.
The NFL plans to hold its draft outdoors in Cleveland next year from April 29 to May 1.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.