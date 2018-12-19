FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2018, file photo, Michigan linebacker Devin Bush (10) walks to the locker room after an NCAA college football game against Indiana, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Devin Bush is skipping his senior season and entering the NFL draft. Bush announced his decision Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, on Twitter and Instagram. (Paul Sancya, File/Associated Press)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan linebacker Devin Bush is skipping his senior season and entering the NFL draft.

Bush announced his decision on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday, the opening day of the early signing period.

The junior earned Associated Press All-America second team and Big Ten defensive player of the year honors this year. He also finished third in voting for the Butkus Award as the nation’s best linebacker.

Bush led the Wolverines with 79 tackles and ranked second on the team with nine tackles for losses and five sacks before his season ended with a hip injury against Ohio State. Bush says he hasn’t been cleared to practice or play for No. 8 Michigan against No. 10 Florida in the Peach Bowl, adding the injury pushed him to think hard about his future.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.