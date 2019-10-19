His five-season Michigan tenure, so loud at the beginning but so strangely muffled by now, looked as if it might have a shot at the jewel it has lacked: a storybook win to offset the storybook losses. Then Shea Patterson’s pass found its way to Ronnie Bell’s gut. Then it found its way out of Bell’s gut and onto the end zone floor.

Then No. 16 Michigan had lost, 28-21, to No. 7 Penn State even after the Wolverines outgained the Nittany Lions 417-283, even after Michigan had clambered back from a 21-0 deficit, even before 110,669 spectators on a night of “White Out,” college football’s most notable homage to an antiquated office product.

Any drama at all turned up because, after looking rather dazzling building its lead, the Penn State offense slowed after halftime. It ceased looking like a reincarnation of the Saquon Barkley-Trace McSorley days around here. Its yards-per-play went from a gaudy seven to right around a somber two. Michigan finally scored again with 1:05 left in the third quarter on a 65-yard drive full of pretty runs, the last of which Zach Charbonnet took 12 yards just to the right of the middle, giving him 45 yards on the possession alone. The score stood 21-14, and the stadium seemed full of hmm.

When Michigan (5-2) quickly got a stop as a serious rush helped cause a hopeless pass on third and 11, things looked even tighter, except that Michigan cornerback Lavert Hill got a holding call that looked worthy of a tackling call, were there such a penalty. Granted that escape, Penn State (7-0) ran another three plays before Sean Clifford saw KJ Hamler very lonely up the field and lofted a 53-yard post pass that went squarely into Hamler’s gut about a step from the goal line.

Penn State led 28-14 with 13:14 left, and the crowd sang “Sweet Caroline,” and it proved enough cushion to withstand Michigan’s nine-play, 75-yard drive that ended in Patterson’s sneak touchdown from the 1 on fourth down.

Another fourth down near that goal line would come, of course — so long and far from the outset of the loud night.

The offenses trickled at first. Michigan’s didn’t even trickle on its first play, when the “White Out” noise bamboozled the Wolverines into confusion followed by that rare timeout with 15:00 remaining in the first quarter.

Three punts later, on an innocuous second down and 9 near midfield on Penn State’s second possession, Clifford threw an artwork of a ball up the left sideline to Jahan Dotson, whose catch in tight coverage was no slouch either. It went for 37 yards and then, boom, the next play, Clifford threw to his right into the end zone, where tight end Pat Freiermuth ran behind linebacker Khaleke Hudson and eventually underneath the football.

Penn State led 7-0 with six minutes left in the first quarter, and the mass whiteness shook.

On the ensuing kickoff, Michigan dropped the ball around a bit and got mauled, but then took off from its own 14-yard line and took a little trip, 50 yards in 11 plays, Patterson’s expert 13-yard scramble a highlight. That little bit of fun croaked on a fourth down and 3 from the Penn State 36-yard line, with Penn State cornerback John Reid hurtling over wide receiver Tarik Black for the breakup.

That stop didn’t necessarily feed any snowballing effect, except that by the next play, it had. The middle of Penn State’s offensive line presented a hole large enough for a small herd of cattle to pass, and running back Ricky Slade took his 5-foot-9 and 198 pounds blasting through. He gained 44 to the Michigan 20-yard line. Clifford gained 10 on a crafty run on third and eight. The first quarter ended. Clifford made a beautiful fake and lunged into the end zone to help christen the second.

Soon, Michigan tried a middle screen that looked quite possibly well-plotted but became a dud. Patterson’s short throw went wandering into a small crowd where a cornerback, Tariq Castro-Fields, intercepted it at the Michigan 37. Penn State exulted, got flagged for same and overcame that, with top-notch passes from Clifford to Hamler.

One covered 18 yards on a second and 11, and one covered the final 25 yards when Clifford floated it into the left side of the end zone where the only suspense was whether Hamler, having run past Brad Hawkins, would get under it.

He did, and Penn State led 21-0, and rerun mode was in. That altered only slightly when Michigan managed to go 75 yards in eight plays to join the scoring. That score appeared to come weirdly, when Donovan Peoples-Jones caught Patterson’s pass 10 yards from the end zone, then took a pop from Jaquan Brisker, loosing the ball until Michigan’s Bell ran by and snatched it and scored.

Michigan’s lack of airtightness showed again then, because center Cesar Ruiz had strayed too far upfield as if bored with the closeup blocking of the trenches. The flag fell, but Michigan did overcome it when Patterson faked fantastically a throw to the left, handing the ball to Charbonnet, whose trip around the right edge was unaccosted.

The score stood 21-7, as it would for a good while, before it didn’t, and football gave Harbaugh another of its peculiar boots.

