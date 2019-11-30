Befitting the story, Fields returned from his brief absence after his left leg felt the brunt of a falling tight end, rolled out to the left, stopped, shipped a flawless 30-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson in the back of the end zone with 4:52 still left in the third quarter, and made the score 42-16.

That piled atop the 35-16 he and his mates had created seven minutes earlier, with their six-play, 75-yard drive to start the second half.

That piled atop their 28-16 lead at halftime, the increasingly marvelous back J.K. Dobbins already stationed at 103 rushing yards by then. He would finish with 211 and four touchdowns.

All of that, of course, piled atop last year’s 62-39 beauty or eyesore — depending upon one’s viewpoint — in which Ohio State, as on Saturday, simply looked a sturdy notch more capable at all the basic arts of football than did a storied rival long deemed an equal.

Michigan did achieve a partial healing of the 42-16 score by reaching 42-27 and possessing the ball, then facing a fourth and one when a young running back, Hassan Haskins, didn’t notice a yawning hole on the right side of the line, and burrowed into a whole heap of muscular trouble on the left for a one-yard loss.

The game, if not done already, felt done then.

Conversely, this latest game had begun with a hopeful home roar, shortly after noon. It rang through the low-slung stadium even as the upper reaches of the student’s section remained mostly empty while potential spectators emerged from traditional fogs of morning libations. Michigan went 75 yards in seven varied plays, concluding when receiver Giles Jackson took one of those 21st-century sweeps, headed right, stormed up the sideline, banged into Ohio State’s Jordan Fuller, and reached the end zone on a 22-yard success.

Michigan promptly missed the extra point to begin its litany of unaffordable football sins.

Oh, the offense coordinated by the charismatic Josh Gattis would move the ball against Ohio State, a fact reinforced by halftime, when the total-yardage count stood a narrow 318-285 for Ohio State, with Michigan reaching its total in seven fewer plays. The halftime score, 28-16, did not quite reflect that closeness, with the football sins blameworthy.

They included an absurdity when Michigan got a much-deserved 15-yard penalty when defensive lineman Carlo Kemp took time at the end of a play to remove Fields’s left shoe. They included a fumbled snap from the Ohio State 12-yard line and from quarterback Shea Patterson, the football squirting through the scrum until Ohio State’s Robert Landers located it. They included an abominable offsides on an Ohio State punt, lending the Buckeyes a CPR they don’t tend to need. (They scored right after that.) They included, very late in the first half with the score 28-13, Donovan Peoples-Jones going up to get a touchdown catch but failing to come down with it, Ohio State’s Jordan Fuller helping out with the incompletion.

That prompted a field goal.

It was not really a day for treasuring field goals.

Come the third quarter, they included a play of unusual lousiness when Fields wisely gave up on a play and ran so far out of bounds he could have greeted front-row fans, only to take a very tardy whack from linebacker Cameron McGrone.

That helped give Ohio State a first down at the Michigan 2-yard line, a further case of unneeded help.

Before and in between all that, Ohio State kept making the plays that reminded everyone how it has soared above so much of the season, and how it doesn’t need an opponent’s help.

Dobbins rushed aced an opening drive when he fumbled along the way to a 34-yard run, but caught the fumble on the bounce as if dribbling in the arena nearby, and put an optical illusion of a leftward move on Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas to gain 28 on third and 14. Fields threw a searing 57-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave, who met with the football only five yards from the end zone.

Fields, with the twin obstacles of a second and 19 and a linebacker (Josh Uche) screaming in full-on, flicked a pass to Garrett Wilson for a 41-yard gain that set up Dobbins’s six-yard touchdown. Fields, operating with the gift of the offsides sin, hurled a 47-yard pass to Wilson, who fended off his only company downfield, Vincent Gray, for the haul-in. One brisk play after that, Dobbins scored from five yards out.

By then, the score had hit 28-13. By the third quarter, it had hit 42-16. By then, those upper reaches in the corner had emptied again.

