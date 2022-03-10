The teams square off for the second time this season. Michigan won the last meeting 80-62 on Jan. 23. Hunter Dickinson scored 25 to help lead Michigan to the win, and Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 17 points for Indiana.
TOP PERFORMERS:
Xavier Johnson is averaging 11.8 points and 4.8 assists for the Hoosiers. Jackson-Davis is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for Indiana.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.
Hoosiers: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.