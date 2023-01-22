Michigan puts home win streak on the line against Minnesota

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-10, 1-6 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (10-8, 4-3 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan -12.5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: Michigan will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Wolverines play Minnesota. The Wolverines are 7-2 on their home court. Michigan is ninth in the Big Ten with 29.4 points per game in the paint led by Hunter Dickinson averaging 10.0.

The Golden Gophers are 1-6 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota allows 67.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dickinson is scoring 17.8 points per game with 8.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Wolverines. Jett Howard is averaging 15.4 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the past 10 games for Michigan.

Dawson Garcia is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Jamison Battle is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 3-7, averaging 63.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

