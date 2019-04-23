ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan says guard Jordan Poole is staying in the NBA draft.

The school announced earlier this month that Poole, Charles Matthews and Iggy Brazdeikis were declaring for the draft, although they still had the option of coming back to the Wolverines. Since then, Matthews has announced that he would indeed be leaving school, and now Poole is departing as well.

Poole, a sophomore, was second on the team in scoring this past season at 12.8 points per game. His most memorable moment for the Wolverines came as a freshman, when he made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to beat Houston and send Michigan to the Sweet 16. The Wolverines ended up going all the way to the national title game in 2018.

