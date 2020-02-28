In addition to his season at Kansas State, Hazelton has also been a defensive coordinator at Wyoming, Nevada, North Dakota State and Missouri Southern State. He was also an assistant linebackers coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2014-16.
Mike Tressel, Michigan State’s previous defensive coordinator under Mark Dantonio, remains on the staff. His role going forward has not been announced yet.
Dantonio retired earlier this month.
