One player that appears to be showcasing his potential is Walker, who totaled 197 yards, pushing his season total to 1,194. He is the first Spartan to rush for more than 1,000 yards since Jeremy Langford ran for 1,522 in 2014. According to STATS, his five touchdowns were the most against an AP top-10 team since Nov. 23, 2001, when Colorado’s Chris Brown had six rushing touchdowns vs. Nebraska.