Tucker was hired away from Colorado last week by Michigan State, which more than doubled his total compensation with a six-year, $33 million contract. He retained assistants Mike Tressel and Ron Burton from coach Mark Dantonio’s staff.
Tucker brought one of his assistants with the Buffaloes with him on Monday, hiring Chris Kapilovic to be his offensive line coach and running game coordinator. Kapilovic had the same roles at Colorado under Tucker last year in his only season at the school.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.