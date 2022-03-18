The Wildcats’ record in A-10 games is 15-3. Davidson ranks fourth in the A-10 giving up 65.8 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Brown is averaging 11.4 points for the Spartans. Tyson Walker is averaging seven points over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Foster Loyer is averaging 16.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Wildcats. Hyunjung Lee is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 2.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

