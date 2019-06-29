EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University says three former men’s basketball players have been cleared of wrongdoing in connection with allegations they sexually assaulted a female student in 2015.

Spokeswoman Emily Guerrant told the Lansing State Journal that a report from a school-launched Title IX investigation did not find violations of university policy.

ESPN first reported on the findings and says it obtained a copy of the report.

Bailey Kowalski also accused counseling center staff at the East Lansing school of discouraging her from reporting the rape. She filed a lawsuit in 2018 against Michigan State and the players.

Kowalski said she was raped at an apartment after meeting the players in a bar. They weren’t identified in the lawsuit.

Kowalski’s attorney says she plans to appeal the university’s investigation results.

