EAST LANSING, Mich. — Mark Dantonio says he is not thinking about his future as Michigan State’s coach as the Spartans prepare to face rival Michigan this weekend.

Michigan State has lost four games in a row and will finish the regular season with at least five losses for the third time in four years. Dantonio talked a bit about how he handles criticism and speculation about his program, then he was asked specifically whether he thinks about his own future.