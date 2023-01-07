Michigan State faces Michigan following Walker's 21-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Michigan Wolverines (9-5, 3-0 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan State -4.5; over/under is 139 BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State hosts the Michigan Wolverines after Tyson Walker scored 21 points in Michigan State’s 74-56 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Spartans have gone 6-1 in home games. Michigan State ranks third in the Big Ten with 16.9 assists per game led by A.J Hoggard averaging 6.4.

The Wolverines are 3-0 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan is the Big Ten leader with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Hunter Dickinson averaging 6.0.

The Spartans and Wolverines face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is averaging 13.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Spartans. Joey Hauser is averaging 13.8 points and 7.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Michigan State.

Dug McDaniel is averaging 6.6 points for the Wolverines. Dickinson is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 70.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

