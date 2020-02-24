“Ross has been a Power 5 defensive coordinator and does an excellent job with special teams,” Tucker said. “His attention to detail is outstanding and he’s a great teacher. He also develops great relationships with his players, which makes him a great recruiter as well. His experience will definitely help our staff.”
Els was a defensive coordinator at Purdue prior to his stint at Colorado.
Peagler, 34, was the director of quality control for the offense at Colorado last season.
