EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State has hired former guard Lourawls “Tum Tum” Nairn Jr. as a graduate manager.

Nairn was a three-time captain for the Spartans and appeared in 137 games, starting 66. He was a freshman when Michigan State went to the Final Four in 2015.

Nairn spent the 2018-19 season as a player development assistant with the Phoenix Suns. He’s spent this summer playing with the national team of the Bahamas.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.