“Coach Gilmore is a great teacher and excellent motivator who brings high energy,” new Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker said in a statement. “He’s a proven developer of players and a very effective recruiter.”
Tucker also announced the hirings of three directors: Geoff Martzen for player personnel, Cody Cox for football operations and Darien Harris for player engagement.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.