The Peach Bowl will be the site of a College Football Playoff semifinal next season. ... The teams last met on Sept. 15, 2007, when the Spartans took a 17-13 win. This is the first time the teams have played in a bowl. ... Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi was Michigan State’s defensive coordinator from 2007-14. ... The Spartans were No. 10 in the CFP ranking, their highest since finishing No. 3 in 2015. Pitt’s No. 12 CFP final ranking was its highest. ... Tucker was named Big Ten coach of the year. ... Addison could set school records for receptions and receiving yards in a season. His 93 catches are four away from the record, and his 1,479 yards are 194 away from the best in school history.