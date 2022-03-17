The Spartans’ record in Big Ten games is 11-9. Michigan State ranks fourth in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 33.7 rebounds. Marcus Bingham leads the Spartans with 6.1 boards.

The Wildcats are 15-3 in A-10 play. Davidson ranks sixth in the A-10 with 31.9 rebounds per game led by Luka Brajkovic averaging 7.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Brown is averaging 11.4 points for the Spartans. Joey Hauser is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Story continues below advertisement

Foster Loyer is shooting 44.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 16.3 points and 3.3 assists. Hyunjung Lee is shooting 50.4% and averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games for Davidson.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 2.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___