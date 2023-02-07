Michigan State takes on conference foe Maryland

Maryland Terrapins (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten)
The Terrapins have gone 7-5 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland scores 71.2 points while outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game.
The Spartans and Terrapins face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Walker is averaging 13.8 points for the Spartans. Joey Hauser is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan State.
Don Carey is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, while averaging 7.1 points. Jahmir Young is averaging 16.6 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Maryland.
LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 64.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.
Terrapins: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.