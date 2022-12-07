Michigan State visits Penn State after Wynter's 26-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Michigan State Spartans (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (6-2) University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penn State -4; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: Penn State plays the Michigan State Spartans after Camren Wynter scored 26 points in Penn State’s 101-94 overtime loss to the Clemson Tigers.

The Nittany Lions are 4-0 on their home court. Penn State leads the Big Ten shooting 40.4% from deep, led by Michael Henn shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Spartans are 0-1 in Big Ten play. Michigan State is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

The Nittany Lions and Spartans face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Pickett is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Nittany Lions. Andrew Funk is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers for Penn State.

