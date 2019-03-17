CHICAGO — Forward Kyle Ahrens has been taken from the court on a stretcher with a left leg injury in the first half of No. 6 Michigan State’s Big Ten Tournament championship game against No. 10 Michigan.

Ahrens landed awkwardly when he collided in midair with teammate Cassius Winston going for a defensive rebound with 4:34 left in the first half.

He clutched his lower left leg as he screamed in pain. Medical personnel placed an air cast on his leg and teammates gave him hugs before he was wheeled away, pounding his chest as he was taken to the back.

A junior, Ahrens came in averaging 4.8 points.

