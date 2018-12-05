EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State running back LJ Scott says he will enter the NFL draft after this season.

Scott, a senior, injured his ankle in September and has played in only four games this year. Coach Mark Dantonio said last month that Scott would redshirt , but Scott said on social media Wednesday night that he has decided to enter the draft.

“Having dealt with various humbling injuries during the 2018 regular season, I initially believed the best plan for me was to return. ... As the season has drawn closer to an end, I’ve had time to properly reflect and discuss all of my options with my coaches and family to decide the absolute best course of action for me going forward,” Scott said. “After a ton of thought, prayer, and careful consideration, I have decided to enter the 2019 NFL Draft as a senior.”

He indicated that he will play for the Spartans in the Redbox Bowl against Oregon on Dec. 31.

“Especially considering the position that I play, I truly feel in my heart that after four seasons at MSU, the time is right for me to turn pro,” Scott said. “I will continue to get healthy, finish the season playing in the Redbox Bowl with my teammates, and then pursue my dream of playing in the NFL.”

Scott scored 11 touchdowns as a freshman in 2015, including the winning TD in the Big Ten championship game that year. He rushed for 994 yards as a sophomore and 898 as a junior.

He was considered a candidate to turn pro after last season, but Scott decided to return to the Spartans in 2018.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.