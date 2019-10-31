The Spartans have an open date this week. They host Illinois on Nov. 9.

Coach Mark Dantonio said in a statement that the situation breaks his heart, and that “no one feels worse than Joe does.”

Bachie says he plans to appeal, and he apologized for putting coaches, teammates and fans through this.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD