Michigan takes on Minnesota, aims for 4th straight home win

Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-10, 1-6 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (10-8, 4-3 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Michigan will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Wolverines play Minnesota. The Wolverines are 7-2 in home games. Michigan is fifth in the Big Ten scoring 75.1 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Golden Gophers are 1-6 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota is 2-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dug McDaniel is averaging 6.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Wolverines. Hunter Dickinson is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Dawson Garcia is averaging 15.1 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Jamison Battle is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 3-7, averaging 63.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

