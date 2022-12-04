Michigan takes on No. 19 Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats (5-2) vs. Michigan Wolverines (5-2)
The Wildcats are 5-2 in non-conference play. Kentucky is third in the SEC with 40.0 rebounds per game led by Oscar Tshiebwe averaging 13.4.
TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Dickinson is shooting 58.7% and averaging 19.1 points for the Wolverines. Jett Howard is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers for Michigan.
Antonio Reeves is averaging 14.9 points for the Wildcats. Jacob Toppin is averaging 12.7 points and 7.1 rebounds for Kentucky.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.